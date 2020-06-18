Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shah ensures immediate compliance of his orders, COVID tests to done via new Rapid Antigen methodology in Delhi

After chairing multiple meetings, Home Minister Amit Shah ensures strict compliance of his orders which he issued during high-level meetings regarding the COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 00:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 00:38 IST
Shah ensures immediate compliance of his orders, COVID tests to done via new Rapid Antigen methodology in Delhi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After chairing multiple meetings, Home Minister Amit Shah ensures strict compliance of his orders which he issued during high-level meetings regarding the COVID-19 crisis. "As per the directives of Home Minister Amit Shah in providing relief to the common man, High-level expert committee's report on 'Covid-19 testing rates' received by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been further sent to Delhi Govt for necessary action. It has been decided to fix the test rate at Rs 2,400," Spokesperson of Home Ministry tweeted.

"To improve contact mapping in Delhi's containment zones, health surveys have been started on the directions of Home Minister Amit Shah. Out of the total population of 230466 in 242 containment zones, a survey of 177692 people was conducted b/w 15-16 June. Remaining will be covered by 20 June," Spokesperson said in a series of tweet. The spokesperson also said that following the directives of Home Minister to increase testing and quick delivery of results in Delhi, From 18 June, Tests will be done via new Rapid Antigen methodology approved by ICMR. Delhi would be given priority for these kits. 169 centres have also been set up across Delhi.

"In pursuance of decisions taken by Home Minister Amit Shah on 14th June, to double the COVID testing in Delhi. 16,618 test samples collected on 15 and 16 June (Till 14th June daily collection varied b/w 4000-4500). Reports of 6,510 tests received so far, remaining to be received by 18th June," Home Ministry tweeted. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand loses two brave sons in violent clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh

Jharkhand plunged into grief on Wednesday as the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakhs Galwan Valley stripped the state of two its bravehearts -- Kundan Kumar Ojha and Ganesh Hansda. Ojha, blessed with a daughter jus...

Presidency University sets up training centre for aspiring diagnostic lab technicians

The Presidency University has set up a training centre for aspiring diagnostic lab technicians to help them become experts in detecting viruses of infectious diseases. The centre will be of much help in producing skilled laboratory technici...

Trump is aware of India-China border row: WH

US President Donald Trump is aware of the fierce clash between the Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Laddakh, the White House said on Wednesday, stressing that there are no formal plans on mediating between the two countries. Twenty Indi...

COVID SCIENCE-Tiny sponges may soak up coronavirus; old steroid dexamethasone saves lives in COVID-19 study

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Microscopic sponges may be able to soak up the coro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020