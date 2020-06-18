Left Menu
Modi, Morrison are in sync, have high ambitions for bilateral ties, says Australian envoy to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian counterpart Scott Morrison are in sync and have high ambitions to strengthen bilateral ties, the country's High Commissioner to India, Barry O' Farrell said on Wednesday, recalling the recent elevation of ties to enhance comprehensive strategic partnership.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 06:30 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 06:30 IST
Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O' Farrell (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian counterpart Scott Morrison are in sync and have high ambitions to strengthen bilateral ties, the country's High Commissioner to India, Barry O' Farrell said on Wednesday, recalling the recent elevation of ties to enhance comprehensive strategic partnership. "We have at this moment in time two leaders (Modi and Morrison ) who are in sync and have a close and warm personal relationship and have high ambitions for our bilateral ties. So, in short, the future of the relationship is very bright indeed," said Farrell.

Speaking at Vivekananda International Foundation over the issue of the future trajectory of Australia-India relations he said, "Australia-India watchers have long described the relationship as one of unrealized potential." The Australian envoy's remark comes in the backdrop of multiple agreements signed between the two countries to further reaffirm their commitment to an enduring interest in a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific region, mutual logistics support (MLSA). The two sides also upgraded their `2+2' dialogue from the level of secretaries to that of ministers during the virtual meet between Modi and Morrison.

Focusing on the untapped potential of the bilateral relations, O' Farrell quoted an Australian foreign policy expert, Allan Gyngell, as saying that "every Australian Prime Minister since the end of World War II has 'discovered' India once and then failed to deliver." He also reiterated support to India's bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. "And we see India's position as chair of the executive council of WHO as a positive and important development," the envoy added.

Talking about the established body of rules and norms that have underpinned the post-World War II era, he said that, "We have reason, unfortunately, to worry that Beijing is not as committed to this framework as we are." "The most persistent and concerning of these is China's nine dash line claim over the entire South China Sea and its move to unilaterally alter the status quo in that region. These moves are not consistent with consensus building and dialogue, both principles Australia and India value highly," he added. (ANI)

