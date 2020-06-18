Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 deaths, 299 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra

Two deaths and 299 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 5,854 on Thursday, said the state COVID-19 nodal officer.

ANI | Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 14:54 IST
2 deaths, 299 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Two deaths and 299 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 5,854 on Thursday, said the state COVID-19 nodal officer. "In the last 24 hours, 13,923 samples were tested in the state. Of these, 299 of them detected COVID-19 positive," said the nodal officer.

77 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours. The two fatalities were reported from Krishna district. 92 have succumbed to the disease in the state so far, it added.

The total number of active cases stands at 2,779 while 2,983 patients have been discharged in the state.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Novartis partners with Uganda, Tanzania to expand Africa Sickle Cell Disease program

New collaborations aim to reduce the burden of sickle cell disease SCD in East Africa and improve access to high-quality care Program continues to progress in Ghana with more than 2000 patients being treated with hydroxyurea in 11 treatment...

Students reach college for second PUC exam in Karnataka

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, scores of students on Thursday arrived at Mount Carmel College for Karnataka second PUC Exam 2020 English paper. We have sanitised the college premises. Hand sanitisers are available in corridors and classroom...

WHO hopes for hundreds of millions of vaccine doses this year, 2 billion next year

The World Health Organization hopes hundreds of millions of doses of coronavirus vaccine can be produced this year and 2 billion doses by the end of 2021, chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Thursday.The WHO is drawing up plans to he...

EU leaders to greenlight extending Russia economic sanctions, sources say

European Union leaders are expected on Friday to back extending the blocs main economic sanctions against Russia until the end of January, 2021, diplomatic sources and officials said. The EU hit Russias energy, financial and arms sectors af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020