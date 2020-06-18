2 deaths, 299 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra

Two deaths and 299 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 5,854 on Thursday, said the state COVID-19 nodal officer. "In the last 24 hours, 13,923 samples were tested in the state. Of these, 299 of them detected COVID-19 positive," said the nodal officer.

77 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours. The two fatalities were reported from Krishna district. 92 have succumbed to the disease in the state so far, it added.

The total number of active cases stands at 2,779 while 2,983 patients have been discharged in the state.