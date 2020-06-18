Delhi LG Anil Baijal chairs meeting of DDMA to address COVID-19 situation

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal chaired today a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other senior officials of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) for appraisal of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. DDMA Members were informed that the report prepared by the committee constituted under the chairmanship of Dr Vinod K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog on the directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue of fixing the rates for the COVID RT PCR Test, has been received.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority approved recommendations of the High-Level Expert Committee for fixing the COVID testing rate at Rs 2,400 for all facilities including private and government. The LG advised that the health department should ensure that the labs adhere to quality and provide robust patient feedback & grievance redressal system for the users.

In the meeting, it was also informed that Antigen Detection Tests have commenced with effect from today at about 169 locations with 341 teams. "ICMR has already conducted training for the concerned Health Professionals. During the Antigen Detection Tests, all social distancing norms will be observed. The Medical teams at the centers will ensure that all COVID positive cases should be followed up for treatment as per the guidelines and protocol issued by the ICMR," the government said.

LG Baijal further directed all concerned for having a comprehensive roadmap to closely monitor the emerging situation by ramping up testing, House-to-House survey in containment zones aggressive contact tracing and treatment. (ANI)