Armenia releases former president Kocharyan on $4 mln bail

Reuters | Yerevan | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:36 IST
Armenia releases former president Kocharyan on $4 mln bail

Armenia's criminal court of appeal released former president Robert Kocharyan from custody on Thursday on bail of 2 billion drams ($4.2 million).

Kocharyan, who served as president for a decade, was charged with acting unlawfully in 2018 over his decision to introduce a state of emergency in March 2008 following a disputed election. At least 10 people were killed in clashes between the police and protesters.

Kocharyan’s lawyer Aram Vardevanian described the amount of the bail as "unprecedented", but said it was good the court had accepted the bail money.

