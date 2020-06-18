Left Menu
Development News Edition

DU to reimburse Rs 2L for cost of books, devices procured by visually impaired students; HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:44 IST
DU to reimburse Rs 2L for cost of books, devices procured by visually impaired students; HC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has asked final year undergraduate and postgraduate visually impaired students of Delhi University (DU) to endeavor to sit for the open book online exam and said the cost of any book or assistive device they buy for the examination shall be reimbursed up to Rs two lakh. A bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Asha Menon further directed that as and when a second round of open book exam is held, which as per DU would be in September, the visually impaired students would be entitled to appear in them to improve their score even if they have taken the first round of exams which will start from July 2.

The directions, among several, were issued by the high court while hearing a plea by the National Federation of the Blind challenging the DU's decision to hold open book examinations on the ground that it violated rights of students with visual impairments and other disabilities. The Federation wanted DU to assess performance of the disabled students of final year on the basis of their performance in previous semester and internal assessment.

In the alternative, it suggested holding offline exams for such students after colleges reopen. While listing the matter for further hearing on July 13, the bench in its order of June 17 directed the DU, UGC, and Centre to file their replies to the petition before the next date.

It further directed that "the visually impaired students may approach their respective institutes/colleges for any assistance required, including provision of reading material/textbooks in accessible form and assistive devices. "Upon any student so approaching the institute/college of DU, the said institute and/or college is directed to supply the reading material/ textbooks in accessible form and the assistive devices." The high court also said that if any visually impaired student approaches the DU for assistance in arranging a scribe, to take their examination, the varsity has to "make best efforts" for arranging the same. It also made it clear that merely because the visually impaired students participated in the open book examination scheduled to commence from July 2, would not disentitle them to the relief, if ultimately granted, of assessment on the basis of performance in the earlier semester and /or on the basis of internal assessment. "The DU and all its affiliate institutes/colleges are directed to, notwithstanding the aforesaid, as and when approached by any visually impaired students for any assistance, to render all such assistance and in the event of any such assistance being denied, such visually impaired students may contact Prof. Vinay Gupta, Dean (Examination) of DU in that respect," the high court said. The high court had earlier said it was not going to interfere with DU''s decision to hold open book exams as the varsity has also decided to hold offline physical exams, once the present COVID-19 situation improves, for those students who could not participate in the examinations commencing from July 1.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Future Group in advance talks with RIL to sell stake in Future Retail, other units: Sources

The Future Group is in advance talks with Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries to sell stakes in Future Retail and some other units, according to industry sources. The Kishore Biyani-led group, which already has a partnership with e-commerce ...

Taiwan to set up office to help people fleeing Hong Kong

Taiwan said on Thursday it will set up a dedicated office to help those thinking of fleeing Chinese-ruled Hong Kong as Beijing tightens its grip on the former British colony. Months of anti-government, pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong wo...

Kenya's president says talks on trade deal with U.S. delayed

Kenya has delayed talks on a trade deal with the United States until a pan-African trade bloc comes into force, President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Thursday, likely holding up what would be Washingtons first such pact in sub-Saharan Africa.U.S...

Fauci: Bubble plan only way forward for football in '20

Without a bubble environment to control the spread of the coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci doubts football can take place in 2020. The NBA, MLS and WNBA are moving ahead with plans to resume seasons delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic by setting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020