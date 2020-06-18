Chinese misstep going to affect Sino-India relationship says former diplomat Phunchok Stobdan

Left Menu
Chinese misstep is really going to affect Sino-India relationship, said former diplomat and strategic affairs expert Phunchok Stobdan on Thursday, days after 20 Indian soldiers were laid out their lives in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

18-06-2020
Former diplomat Phunchok Stobdan speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chinese misstep is really going to affect Sino-India relationship, said former diplomat and strategic affairs expert Phunchok Stobdan on Thursday, days after 20 Indian soldiers were laid out their lives in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. "The way Chinese has gone about the situation. The relationship between India and China has now been pushed back a couple of decades maybe a 1962 type of situation. Therefore, I think the Chinese misstep is really going to affect the Sino-India relationship which is not a good thing as the relationship of both countries was progressing quite well," Stobdan told ANI.

"After meeting on June 6, it was expected that disengagement will be successful. It seems that the situation has changed after the June 15 incident. General level talks are not producing results. The net result of the June 15 incident is that China is now officially claiming its right over Galwan Valley. That's very strange. Indian cannot accept that," he said. "Nobody is expecting the United States to come forward. They have some trade problems with China. When that issue will be fixed then they will forget us," he added.

Commenting on Nepal's Upper House endorsing proposal seeking to update a new map, the former diplomat said: "The timing seems like suspect whether Nepal is playing into the hands of some other enemy country. If that is so, that is very unfortunate. You don't expect Nepal to go to this extent of making military moves." Nepal's Upper House on Thursday endorsed the New Map Amendment Bill (Coat of Arms) unanimously. A total of 57 lawmakers voted in support while none voted against, or abstained.

The new bill proposes a change in the map of Nepal to include parts of Indian territory. Later, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari also ratified the Constitution Amendment Bill for changing the map of Nepal to include Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura. (ANI)

