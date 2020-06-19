Madhya Pradesh CM announces ex-gratia, govt job to kin of Army Naik martyred in Ladakh face-off
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore, a house/plot and a government job to one family member of Naik Deepak Kumar from Rewa, who lost his life in face-off with China in Galwan valley.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 19-06-2020 03:55 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 03:55 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore, a house/plot and a government job to one family member of Naik Deepak Kumar from Rewa, who lost his life in face-off with China in Galwan valley. "Naik Deepak Kumar from Rewa, who lost his life in Galwan Valley clash, will always be remembered for his supreme sacrifice. The entire country stands with his family. We have announced ex gratia of Rs 1 cr, a house or plot and a government job to one member of his family," said Chouhan.
At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15. The violent face-off happened on late evening and the night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16.
The Chinese side also suffered casualties, including the death of the commanding officer of the Chinese Unit involved in the violent face-off with Indian troops, sources confirmed to ANI. (ANI)
