Sisodia to hold meeting over ICU beds, Health Minister to join via video conference

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is set to hold a meeting over the number of ICU beds in the national capital of Friday evening, according to officials. The meeting that was scheduled around noon has been rescheduled to further in the evening.

Satyendar Jain, who was in charge of the health department before being hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 will also participate in the meeting via video conferencing, officials said. According to the Union Health Ministry's website as on 1.09 pm, the city has reported 49,979 COVID-19 cases including 1,969 deaths, 21,341 recovered and 26,669 active cases so far. (ANI)