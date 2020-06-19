HC seeks AAP govt stand on plea seeking financial aid for treating rare disease of 2yr old boy

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the AAP government's stand on a plea by the father of a two-year-old boy seeking financial help for treatment of the rare disease his son is suffering from as he cannot afford to pay for it. Justice Navin Chawla asked the Delhi government's additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal to take instructions with regard to the administration's stand and the matter was listed for hearing on June 22.

The petition, filed in the minor boy's name, has stated that the toddler suffers from the rare chronic granulomatous disease (CGD), which is an inherited primary immunodeficiency ailment that increases the body's susceptibility to infections caused by certain bacteria and fungi. The boy's father has said, in the plea, that the treatment of "cord blood transplant" costs Rs 15 lakh which neither he nor his family can afford.

He said that on making a representation to the Prime Minister's Office, an amount of Rs three lakh was sanctioned in February but it was not sufficient. His representation dated February 27 seeking aid from the chief minister's relief fund has gone unanswered till date, the petition has claimed.

The petition has said that the child's treatment at AIIMS has not commenced yet due to lack of funds and the next date for the transplant that has been set by the hospital is June 26. If required funds are not received by then, the treatment would get delayed further, the petition has claimed.