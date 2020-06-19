Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul Gandhi for asking accountability of India-China clash in Ladakh

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju hits back at Former National Congress president Rahul Gandhi for asking the accountability for the loss of the lives of 20 Indian Army personnel during the Galwan Valley face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh, saying that the Congress MP goes to JNU and sit "with those who celebrated the death of our soldiers".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 17:30 IST
Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul Gandhi for asking accountability of India-China clash in Ladakh
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju hits back at Former National Congress president Rahul Gandhi for asking the accountability for the loss of the lives of 20 Indian Army personnel during the Galwan Valley face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh, saying that the Congress MP goes to JNU and sit "with those who celebrated the death of our soldiers". "Whenever a military challenge arises in front of India, at the same time this man questions the army. No wonder he goes to JNU and sits with those who celebrate the death of our soldiers," Rijiju tweeted in response to Gandhi's question on who is responsible for sending Indian army personnel unarmed.

Earlier on Friday, the Congress MP tweeted a video titled 'Kaun Zimmedar hai?' (Who is responsible for this). In the video, he said: "Brothers and sisters, the Chinese troops have committed a massive crime by attacking our soldiers. I want to ask the question that who sent these bravehearts without any weapons in the warzone and why? Who is responsible for this?"

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15. The violent face-off happened on late evening and the night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16.

The Chinese side also suffered casualties, including the death of the commanding officer of the Chinese Unit involved in the violent face-off with Indian troops, sources confirmed to ANI. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus president says country foiled foreign plot after rival arrested

President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday Belarus had foiled a foreign plot to destabilize the country ahead of a presidential election in August, a day after the arrest of his main political rival sparked protests. Lukashenko has ruled...

COVID-19 in jails: Have come up with guidelines, Maha tells HC

The Maharashtra government told Bombay High Court on Friday that it had come up with a set of draft guidelines for providing medical safeguards to prison inmates across the state in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. Advocate General Ashutosh K...

Carlos Ruiz Zafon, author of "The Shadow of the Wind", dies aged 55

Spanish novelist Carlos Ruiz Zafon, whose book The Shadow of the Wind sold more than 15 million copies, has died of cancer aged 55 in Los Angeles, his publishing house said on Friday. Zafon began his career in juvenile literature before pub...

COVID-infected Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain admitted in ICU of private Max Hospital after being referred from govt facility: Sources.

COVID-infected Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain admitted in ICU of private Max Hospital after being referred from govt facility Sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020