Trump: will submit 'enhanced papers' on U.S. Supreme Court immigration decision

Trump: will submit 'enhanced papers' on U.S. Supreme Court immigration decisionReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 19:07 IST
President Donald Trump on Friday said his administration will make a filing on "Dreamer" immigrants who entered the United States illegally as children, without providing details, to address the Supreme Court's ruling he broke federal procedure law in ending a program shielding them from deportation.
"The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won. They 'punted', much like in a football game (where hopefully they would stand for our great American Flag). We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly in order to properly fulfil the Supreme Court’s ruling & request of yesterday," Trump wrote on Twitter, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Supreme Court
- United States
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Donald Trump says Warren Buffett makes a mistake selling airline stocks
COVID-19 a very bad gift from China: Donald Trump
Tremendous progress being made on COVID-19 vaccines, says Donald Trump
President Donald Trump rules out defunding of police; says they protect people by risking own lives
President Donald Trump orders withdrawal of National Guard from Washington DC, says "everything is under control"