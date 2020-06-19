Left Menu
Trump: will submit 'enhanced papers' on U.S. Supreme Court immigration decision

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 19:07 IST
Trump: will submit 'enhanced papers' on U.S. Supreme Court immigration decision

President Donald Trump on Friday said his administration will make a filing on "Dreamer" immigrants who entered the United States illegally as children, without providing details, to address the Supreme Court's ruling he broke federal procedure law in ending a program shielding them from deportation.

"The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won. They 'punted', much like in a football game (where hopefully they would stand for our great American Flag). We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly in order to properly fulfil the Supreme Court’s ruling & request of yesterday," Trump wrote on Twitter, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy.

