Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in SC seeks recall of order staying Puri Rath Yatra due to COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 20:37 IST
Plea in SC seeks recall of order staying Puri Rath Yatra due to COVID-19

A plea was Friday filed in the Supreme Court seeking recall of its order staying this year's historic Puri Rath Yatra, which is attended by lakhs of people from across the world and was to start from June 23, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde had Thursday said that in the interest of public health and safety of citizens, this year's Rath Yatra at Puri in Odisha can't be allowed and "Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we allow" it.

The plea filed in the top court has sought recall and modification of its June 18 order saying the festival is deeply associated to the religious beliefs of millions of devotees of Lord Jagannath and it is "not impossible and impracticable" for the state and district administration to conduct Rath Yatra by maintaining social distancing and following the Centre's guidelines. "Under the above facts and circumstances, the applicant most humbly prayed that the order dated June 18, 2020, as passed by this court may be recalled and modified to the extent that the Rath Yatra ritual may be performed with the help of 500-600 servitors by following the guidelines, maintaining the social distance and with certain impositions and conditions," said the plea filed by 'Jagannath Sanskruti Jana Jagarana Manch'.

The plea, filed through advocate Hitendra Nath Rath, said that as per earlier direction of the Orissa High Court as well as decision of the state government, 372 persons were engaged in the construction of three Raths/chariots for more than one and half months and all were isolated, tested and found COVID-19 negative. It said these persons have constructed the Raths by following the guidelines of Central government and maintained social distancing and proper sanitization.

While the Rath Yatra festival, held over 10-12 days with lakhs of people participating, was scheduled for June 23, the 'Bahuda Jatra' (return car festival) was fixed for July 1. Three heavily built wooden chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are traditionally pulled by thousands of devotees over a distance of three kilometres twice during the nine-day festival of the Trinity at Puri.

The plea seeking recall of the order has further said that 'Deba Snana Purnima' ritual was performed on June 5 with the help of 800 servitors, who all were tested and found COVID-19 negative. "The distance of the Puri Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple is three Km distance and social distancing can be maintained by 500-600 persons in the three Km distance," the plea said, adding that a total of 500 to 600 persons are required for pulling the Raths. The plea, which said that Puri municipality is categorized as 'Green zone', claimed that these facts were not placed before the court during the hearing on Thursday.

"Under the above facts and circumstances, it is not impossible and impracticable for the state government and the district administration to conduct the Rath Yatra by maintaining the social distancing and following the guidelines of the Central government and the state government," it said. "The Rath Yatra can be performed with the help of 500-600 servitors by maintaining social distance on the road of three km stretch and by imposing the restrictions as well as imposing section 144 of the CrPC," it said. The plea said that the Rath Yatra has been performed since time immemorial and the sentiments of millions of devotees are attached to the same.

The top court's June 18 order had came on a PIL filed by an Odisha-based NGO seeking cancellation or postponement of this year's Rath Yatra. Two pleas have been moved in the apex court seeking to cancel or postponement of the historic 'Rath Yatra'.

Besides the PIL filed by the NGO, 'Odisha Vikas Parishad', seeking stay on holding of the annual festival, an appeal has been moved by one Surendra Panigrahi of 'Bhartiya Bikash Parishad' against the Orissa High Court order of June 9 which had asked the state government to decide on holding the 'Rath Yatra' festival in line with the COVID-19 guidelines.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Railways’ freight earning picks up, registers more than 90% loading till June 17: Official

The railways freight loading which had suffered a huge dent during the lockdown period has shown improvement with the national transporter registering more than 90 per cent loading in June so far, as compared to the same period last year, a...

Britain, France, Germany would not back U.N. Iran sanctions snapback - statement

Britain, France and Germany said on Friday they would not support U.S. efforts to trigger the reimposition of U.N. sanctions on Iran. We firmly believe that any unilateral attempt to trigger U.N. sanctions snapback would have serious advers...

PLA must be evacuated from high ground in Galwan valley: Pawar

Diplomatic channels should be used to defuse the tension in eastern Ladakh but the Chinese troops must be evacuated from the high ground in the Galwan valley, NCP chief Sharad Pawar told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The former de...

SC seeks explanation from registry on why Mallya’s review plea not listed for three years

The Supreme Court has directed its registry to explain why the petition filed by businessman Vijay Mallya, who has sought review of its 2017 order holding him guilty of contempt of court for transferring USD 40 million to his children, was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020