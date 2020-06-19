Committed to take views of all political stakeholders in strategic matters: Amit Shah on India-China situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the India-China situation was a manifestation of PM Modi's commitment to take all political stakeholders along when it comes to key matters involving India's strategic interests. Shah, who also took part in the virtual meeting, tweeted, "The all-party meeting today was enriched by the views of various esteemed leaders. It was a manifestation of PM @narendramodi's commitment to take all political stakeholders along when it comes to key matters involving India's strategic interests."

In another tweet, Shah said that India is one when it comes to national security. "Attended the all-party meet chaired by PM @narendramodi. Meeting had an unequivocal message - India is one when it comes to national security. All parties are proud of our armed forces, their valour and have full faith in them to defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an all-party virtual meeting to discuss the situation in India-China border areas.The leaders who took part in the meeting include Congress President Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP chief JP Nadda.

The Prime Minister and leaders also paid tributes to soldiers who lost their lives in the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the face-off which happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)