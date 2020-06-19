EXCLUSIVE-U.S. Navy puts promotion on hold for carrier strike group commander after coronavirus probe -sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. Navy puts promotion on hold for carrier strike group commander after coronavirus probe -sourcesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-06-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 23:48 IST
The U.S. Navy is expected to announce on Friday that it is putting Rear Admiral Stuart Baker's promotion to a second star on hold following an investigation into the outbreak on board the Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, where he had served as strike group commander, sources tell Reuters.
The Navy is also not expected to announce the reinstatement of Captain Brett Crozier, who was relieved of duty after a letter leaked in which he demanded greater action to safeguard his crew, the sources said. One of the sources said the Navy investigation revealed that Crozier made poor decisions in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
