Government should initiate high-level talks for clear demarcation of LAC: CPI-M

CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury has said that the government should initiate high-level talks so that steps are taken to maintain peace and tranquillity on the border including clear demarcation of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 23:56 IST
A visual of the all party virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.. Image Credit: ANI

CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury has said that the government should initiate high-level talks so that steps are taken to maintain peace and tranquillity on the border including clear demarcation of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). In his remarks at the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he expressed deep condolences at the death of army officers and soldiers in the clash "that took place along the Indo-China LAC" at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

He referred to statement issued after the conversation between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart. "Our official statement states--`At the conclusion of the discussion, it was agreed that the overall situation would be handled in a responsible manner, and both sides would implement the disengagement understanding of June 6 sincerely. Neither side would take any action to escalate matters and instead, ensure peace and tranquillity as per bilateral agreements and protocols'," he said.

"As the Government of India has adopted this stand, the CPI (M) extends its support to this approach. Following this, Government of India should initiate high-level talks, so that steps are taken, including clear demarcation of the LAC, to maintain peace and tranquillity on the border," the CPI (M) leader said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an all-party virtual meeting to discuss the situation in India-China border areas. (ANI)

