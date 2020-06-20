Left Menu
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 20-06-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 17:13 IST
FACTBOX-What people are saying about details of Hong Kong's new national security law
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Beijing unveiled details of draft national security legislation for Hong Kong on Saturday, paving the way for the most profound change to the city's way of life since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997. Here is what people are saying about the details of the draft law:

Alvin Yeung, a pro-democracy lawmaker: "Most worrying is it lacks details when it comes to specific criminal activity and that remains highly vague which is of course extremely worrying. More importantly, it's almost like Beijing's hand is right in the center of the administrative and judiciary wing of Hong Kong.

"Basically, the chief executive will be empowered to pick her own judges to trial cases of national security but what are the details?" Steven Leung, Hong Kong-based sales director, UOB Kay Hian:

"Overall, I think the financial markets have been expecting an outcome like this, so it doesn't come as a huge surprise. We have been talking about this for some time now and despite the markets in Hong Kong have been quite stable. "We haven't seen huge capital outflows. Hong Kong will remain a global financial center, don't think that will change in the near term. In a way, it's a good thing that the uncertainty around the law has gone now."

