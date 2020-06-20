In-laws force woman to carry her husband on shoulders in MP's Jhabua
A woman was forced by in-laws to carry her husband on shoulders around their village in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua, when she returned home after being missing since June 13.ANI | Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 20-06-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 22:36 IST
A woman was forced by in-laws to carry her husband on shoulders around their village in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua, when she returned home after being missing since June 13.
"In-laws have alleged that the woman has a love affair. A case has been filed in this matter. Some accused have also been arrested. An investigation is underway," said Vineet Jain, Superintendent of Police (SP), Jhabua.
A video of the incident had gone viral. (ANI)
