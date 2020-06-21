Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt has a legitimate right to intervene in Libya, Sisi says

"Any direct intervention from the Egyptian state has now acquired international legitimacy," Sisi told an audience after inspecting military units at an air base near the border with Libya. He said Egypt has the right to defend itself after receiving "direct threats" from "terrorist militias and mercenaries" supported by foreign countries, in an apparent reference to some armed groups loyal to the GNA and supported by Turkey.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2020 03:45 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 03:45 IST
Egypt has a legitimate right to intervene in Libya, Sisi says

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday said his country has a legitimate right to intervene in neighbouring Libya and ordered his army to be ready to carry out any mission outside the country, if necessary. Sisi's comments came amid high tensions over regional rival Turkey's intervention in Libya. He also warned forces loyal to the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli not to cross the current frontline with Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA).

Turkey's support for the GNA has reversed a 14-month assault on Tripoli by forces loyal to Haftar, which are backed by Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt. "Any direct intervention from the Egyptian state has now acquired international legitimacy," Sisi told an audience after inspecting military units at an air base near the border with Libya.

He said Egypt has the right to defend itself after receiving "direct threats" from "terrorist militias and mercenaries" supported by foreign countries, in an apparent reference to some armed groups loyal to the GNA and supported by Turkey. The main aims of any intervention would include protecting Egypt's 1,200-km (746-mile) western border, helping achieve a ceasefire, and restoring stability and peace in Libya, he said.

Before his speech, Sisi addressed several air force pilots and special forces personnel at the base, telling them: "Be prepared to carry out any mission, here inside our borders - or if necessary, outside our borders." The UAE and Saudi Arabia expressed support for Egypt's desire to protect its security and borders. There was no immediate reaction from Turkey or the GNA.

Earlier this month, Egypt called for a ceasefire in Libya as part of an initiative which also proposed an elected leadership council for the country. While the United States, Russia and the UAE welcomed the plan, Turkey dismissed it as an attempt to save Haftar following his battlefield losses.

On Saturday Sisi said that Egypt has always been reluctant to intervene in Libya and wants a political solution to its conflict, but added that "the situation now is different". "If some people think that they can cross the Sirte-Jufra frontline, this is a red line for us," he said before an audience that included some Libyan tribal leaders.

Sisi called on the two warring parties to respect the frontline and return to talks. He also said Egypt could provide Libyan tribes with training and arms to fight the "terrorist militias". (Additional reporting by Omar Fahmy and Ahmed Tolba and Samar Hassan; Editing by Jan Harvey and Daniel Wallis)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK demonstrators hold fourth weekend of anti-racism protests

Anti-racism demonstrators held protests across the U.K. for a fourth weekend on Saturday, despite a ban on large gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic. Demonstrations inspired by the Black Lives Matter campaign were taking place in...

Three killed in stabbing attack in English town of Reading, media reports say

Three people were killed in a stabbing attack in a park in the southern English town of Reading on Saturday and broadcaster Sky News said police were treating the incident as terrorism-related. Police said they arrested a man at the scene. ...

Shooting in Seattle protest zone leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

A pre-dawn shooting in a park in Seattles protest zone killed a 19-year-old man and critically injured another person, authorities said Saturday. The shooting happened at about 230 a.m. in the area near the citys downtown that is known as C...

Retired pope visits old haunts, parents' grave in Germany

Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI visited his former home near Regensburg, Germany, on Saturday, greeted old neighbors and prayed at his parents grave as part of a trip to his former haunts to be with his seriously ill 96-year-old brother, the Rev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020