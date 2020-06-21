Left Menu
Development News Edition

Husain Dalwai seeks clarification from Centre over China's claim about Galwan valley

Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Sunday sought clarification from the Central government over China's claim about Galwan valley in Ladakh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 15:07 IST
Husain Dalwai seeks clarification from Centre over China's claim about Galwan valley
Congress leader Husain Dalwai speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Sunday sought clarification from the Central government over China's claim about Galwan valley in Ladakh.

Speaking to ANI Dalwai said that there is no doubt that Galwan valley is India's but America is saying that China has encroached a big part of the area. "So what is the actual matter? it should come out," he asked. "Our 20 Army personnel were killed and the government should investigate who sent them there without arms and ammunition. It is very important to enquire about that. America is saying that China has encroached a big part of Galwan valley so the actual matter should come out. That's what I think," Dalwai said.

He said that when the country is in trouble, we are with the government and support our army. "In the matter of China we support our army and we are with the government whenever the country is in trouble. We put the politics aside when the country is in trouble," added Dalwai. He said the government should take strong action against China as the entire world will be with India. "China should not think that the world will be with it. The whole world will be with India as its stand on Galwan valley is right and the government should take strong action against China," Congress leader told ANI. Speaking on amendments made in their citizenship law for Indians by Nepal, Dalwai said, "It is wrong and Nepal should not do such activities. We are in a family-like relationship with Nepal. People get married across the border. Nepal should not forget that more Nepali citizens are living in India than Indians living in Nepal." (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

North Mumbai: Cases rise; cops, BMC disagree over lockdown

Even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in north Mumbai areas like Malad, Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar, the police and the BMC are not on the same page on imposing a restriction-heavy lockdown to contain the outbreak, officials admitted....

UK park stabbing spree not being treated as terrorism, minister says

A stabbing rampage in the southern English town of Reading, in which three people were killed and three others were seriously wounded, is not currently being treated as terrorism, British health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday. A 25-ye...

Hong Kong lawyers alarmed at plans for city leader to pick judges in national security trials

Senior Hong Kong lawyers expressed alarm on Sunday at plans for the citys leader to select judges for national security cases, calling it the most serious challenge to the territorys vaunted judicial independence since the 1997 handover to ...

Betis fires coach Rubi after another Spanish league setback

Real Betis has fired coach Rubi after the teams third consecutive setback since the Spanish league resumed. The decision was announced early Sunday, a few hours after the team lost 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao.The club said Alexis Trujillo, a for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020