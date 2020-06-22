HPC for interim bail during COVID-19 to dowry death accused, AAP govt tells HC

The AAP government Monday informed the Delhi High Court a High Powered Committee has decided that accused in dowry death cases are also eligible for interim bail to decongest jails during the COVID-19 pandemic. The submission was made before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan that was hearing a PIL seeking grant of interim bail to accused in dowry death cases during the COVID pandemic.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal told the court that the HPC, headed by Justice Hima Kohli, in a meeting held on June 20 decided that the accused, in jail for more than two years, in dowry death cases are eligible for grant of interim bail for 45 days. Aggarwal also told the bench that accused in-laws in dowry death cases who are in jail for over a year are also eligible for the relief.

Taking note of the submission made by the Delhi government counsel, the bench said that grievances raised in the petition, by advocate Alok Tripathi, "have been brought to an end" and disposed of the plea. Tripathi had moved the court claiming that he had made a representation to the HPC on May 24 to consider accused in dowry death cases for grant of interim bail during COVID pandemic, but no response was received. The HPC was constituted on the Supreme Court's direction for decongesting jails to prevent spread of COVID-19 in prisons.

The apex court had ordered formation of such committees in every state..