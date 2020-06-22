Left Menu
Development News Edition

HPC for interim bail during COVID-19 to dowry death accused, AAP govt tells HC

The AAP government Monday informed the Delhi High Court a High Powered Committee has decided that accused in dowry death cases are also eligible for interim bail to decongest jails during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 12:44 IST
HPC for interim bail during COVID-19 to dowry death accused, AAP govt tells HC

The AAP government Monday informed the Delhi High Court a High Powered Committee has decided that accused in dowry death cases are also eligible for interim bail to decongest jails during the COVID-19 pandemic. The submission was made before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan that was hearing a PIL seeking grant of interim bail to accused in dowry death cases during the COVID pandemic.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal told the court that the HPC, headed by Justice Hima Kohli, in a meeting held on June 20 decided that the accused, in jail for more than two years, in dowry death cases are eligible for grant of interim bail for 45 days. Aggarwal also told the bench that accused in-laws in dowry death cases who are in jail for over a year are also eligible for the relief.

Taking note of the submission made by the Delhi government counsel, the bench said that grievances raised in the petition, by advocate Alok Tripathi, "have been brought to an end" and disposed of the plea. Tripathi had moved the court claiming that he had made a representation to the HPC on May 24 to consider accused in dowry death cases for grant of interim bail during COVID pandemic, but no response was received. The HPC was constituted on the Supreme Court's direction for decongesting jails to prevent spread of COVID-19 in prisons.

The apex court had ordered formation of such committees in every state..

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Health News Roundup: Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily; Indonesia reports 862 new COVID infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand seizes $90M from Russian bitcoin fraud suspect

New Zealand police said Monday they have seized 90 million from Alexander Vinnik, a Russian bitcoin fraud suspect who is in French custody but is also wanted in the United States. New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said it had wo...

20 of our brave soldiers did not back down, we will also not retreat and win both wars against China: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

20 of our brave soldiers did not back down, we will also not retreat and win both wars against China Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal....

'I can't play for Bengal again': Ashok Dinda

India pacer Ashok Dinda on Sunday said his stint with Bengal team is over and the veteran bowler is exploring other options to play domestic cricket in the next season. Dinda was dropped from the Bengal side after playing just one game in t...

India’s dissent over China’s BRI poses no threat to SCO: Secretary-General Norov

Indias decision not to endorse Chinas ambitious Belt and Road Initiative in the SCO poses no threat to the bloc as its structure is democratic enough to allow a member country to opt-out of projects backed by others, its General-Secretary V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020