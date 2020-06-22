Left Menu
Final decision on Mahakumbh Mela in February 2021: Uttarakhand CM

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad has suggested that the state government should take the final decision on the Mahakumbh Mela in February 2021, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 22-06-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 17:21 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat, speaking to ANI in Dehradun on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad has suggested that the state government should take the final decision on the Mahakumbh Mela in February 2021, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday. "Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the situation around us is changing continuously. Due to this, it is not possible to take any decision on the 'Mahakumbh Mela 2021' now. The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad has suggested that we should take the final decision on the Mela in February 2021," Rawat told ANI.

"Currently, no one is in any condition to take decisions at this time. The situation is changing due to COVID-19. We are continuously doing development work related to Kumbh Mela. We have conducted a meeting with the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad. Their suggestions are acknowledged and we will take decisions accordingly," he added. CM Rawat had on Sunday held a meeting with members of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad over 'Mahakumbh Mela 2021', at his residence in Dehradun.(ANI)

