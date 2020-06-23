Left Menu
Examining requests for foreign carriers' participation in transportation of passengers: Civil Aviation Ministry

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Tuesday informed that they have received requests from concerned authorities in several countries requesting that their air carriers be allowed to participate in the transportation of passengers along the line being conducted by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 23:25 IST
The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Tuesday informed that they have received requests from concerned authorities in several countries requesting that their air carriers be allowed to participate in the transportation of passengers along the line being conducted by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission. "We have received requests from concerned authorities in several countries including the US, France, Germany among others requesting that their air carriers be allowed to participate in the transportation of passengers along the line being conducted by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission," the Civil Aviation Minister stated on Twitter.

The statement further read, "These requests are being examined. We have also had one round of negotiations with the US on 15 June with representatives of the US Department of Transportation and US Embassy on this issue. They were invited to submit precise proposals in this respect. Communication has now been received on June 19, 2020, detailing these requests." "As we move from controlled and managed aviation evacuation of our citizens in different parts of the world and foreign nationals from India, we are now looking at the possibility of establishing bilateral arrangements. These evacuation flights which were primarily meant for the evacuation of our citizens from all over the world are now increasingly carrying Indians and citizens of other countries outbound to countries where they are normally resident," the statement read.

"As we contemplate further opening up in response to demands, we are looking at the prospect of establishing individual bilateral bubbles, India-US, India-France, India Germany, India-UK. These are all destinations where demand for travel has not diminished. Final decisions pursuant to negotiations are expected to be taken soon," it added. (ANI)

