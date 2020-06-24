Left Menu
Private labs shouldn't test patients for COVID-19 from business perspective: Telangana Health Minister

Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender on Tuesday said that private laboratories should not conduct COVID-19 tests from a business perspective.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-06-2020 04:19 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 04:19 IST
Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender addressing a meeting with health officials on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender on Tuesday said that private laboratories should not conduct COVID-19 tests from a business perspective. "In this critical situation, private labs should not try to conduct coronavirus tests from a business perspective. There is a huge difference between normal tests and a coronavirus test," Rajender said while addressing a meeting with health officials here.

He added, "You must advise the person, whoever is coming for the COVID-19 test, to stay isolated till the result come out. Do not market yourself by saying that you will conduct tests by coming home or in any other way." The state health minister further advised lab technicians to use Personal Protection Kits (PPE) to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"The lab technicians should use PPE kits or else there is a chance of contracting the virus," Rajender said. As many as 879 more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Telangana, taking the total count of coronavirus cases in the state to 9,553.

As per the bulletin released by the Telangana government, there are 5,109 active cases in the state while the number of discharged patients rose to 4,224 after 219 more patients were discharged on Tuesday. Three more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the state, taking the number of people succumbing to the infection to 220. (ANI)

