Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Army Chief awards commendation cards to soldiers who fought Chinese troops in face-offs in Ladakh

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday awarded commendation cards to the soldiers, who fought with the Chinese troops in face-offs in the Eastern Ladakh sector, Army sources said.

ANI | Ladakh | Updated: 24-06-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 14:39 IST
Indian Army Chief awards commendation cards to soldiers who fought Chinese troops in face-offs in Ladakh
Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday awarded commendation cards to the soldiers, who fought with the Chinese troops in face-offs in the Eastern Ladakh sector, Army sources said. Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in violent face-offs in Pangong Tso lake, Finger area and Galwan river valley Army, they added.

Earlier in the day, Army Chief visited the forward locations in the Eastern Ladakh area as he is on a two-day visit to Ladakh to review the on-ground situation and the progress in talks with the Chinese military following the Galwan valley clash, which claimed lives of 20 Indian Army personnel. He also interacted with troops on the ground.The Army Chief on Tuesday departed for Leh to review the on-ground situation and the progress in talks with the Chinese military. He had interacted with Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, during his two-day visit to Eastern Ladakh.The Northern Army Commander and Leh Corps Commander were also present during the interaction.General Naravane visited an Army hospital and interacted with gallant Indian Army soldiers who were injured in the clash in Galwan valley on June 15 and are undergoing treatment.The Army chief had on Monday discussed the security situation with the top Army commanders in Delhi, officials said.India and China are holding military-level talks to defuse the border tensions after the violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan valley in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter issues public interest notice on Trump's tweet warning against protesters

Twitter has issued a public interest notice after US President said that the protesters attempting to set up an autonomous zone in Washington DC would be met with serious force. Earlier, Trump had tweeted There will never be an Autonomous Z...

Lyon rates India-Oz series at par with Ashes, says keen to avenge 2018-19 loss

Star Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Wednesday said that a Test series against India is equivalent to the Ashes and come December, their team will be come out all guns blazing to avenge the series defeat of 2018-19. India beat Australi...

Heavy rainfall warning for Bihar, state govt asks administration to take 'precautionary measures'

Several districts in Bihar are likely to receive heavy rainfall between June 24 to June 29, predicted India Meteorological Department IMD on Wednesday. The Nitish Kumar-led government in the state has asked the district authorities to take ...

Slovak president quarantined, scraps meetings

Slovakias President Zuzana Caputova has canceled her meeting with her Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen to get quarantined after a member of her office met with a person who tested positive for the coronavirusThe presidential of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020