MP CM to expand Cabinet; to meet BJP high command tomorrow
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan is slated to meet BJP high command in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss the expansion of state Cabinet.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 24-06-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 16:14 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan is slated to meet BJP high command in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss the expansion of state Cabinet.
This decision to expand the state Cabinet comes at the time when the country is grappling with the rising coronavirus cases in the country.
According to the country's health ministry, there are 12,261 COVID-19 cases in the state with 525 fatalities. India's COVID-19 count is 4,56,183 cases and 14,476 people have died due to the virus. (ANI)
