Blue Wheel Hospital sealed for violating COVID-19 guidelines in Odisha's Mancheswar

Blue Wheel Hospital has been sealed and issued a show cause notice for violating the government's COVID-19 guidelines in Odisha's Mancheswar, said state government on Wednesday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 24-06-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 23:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Blue Wheel Hospital has been sealed and issued a show cause notice for violating the government's COVID-19 guidelines in Odisha's Mancheswar, said state government on Wednesday. In a statement, Odisha govt said, "Blue Wheel Hospital, Mancheswar has been sealed by BMC Authority today because of violation of COVID-19 guidelines of the Government. As on June 23, twenty-seven positive cases have been detected from this hospital. Show cause has been issued for the same to them."

The government further said that it is being assured to all that after the detection of positive cases, all the direct contacts are being quarantined and tested. "Premises of the concerned health facility is sanitized to contain the further possibility of the spread of the virus. We request all Do not Panic and follow the COVID-19 guidelines," it said.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 5,470 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Odisha including 1,465 active cases, 3,988 cured/discharged/migrated and 17 deaths. (ANI)

