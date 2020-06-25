Three Maharashtra Police personnel succumb to COVID-19, death toll rises to 54

Three more personnel of the Maharashtra Police have succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, said officials on Thursday. With these three fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra Police has climbed to 54.

As many as 3,239 policemen have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease. At present, 991 police personnel are being treated for COVID-19.

With 1,42,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, as per the Union Health and Welfare Ministry on Thursday. (ANI)