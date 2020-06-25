Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain, Ireland, Luxembourg vie for Eurogroup leadership

On July 9th euro zone finance ministers will choose between Nadia Calvino of Spain, Pascal Donohoe of Ireland and Pierre Gramegna of Luxembourg -- the three ministers put forward by their respective governments by Thursday's deadline. "This excellent pool of candidates shows the relevance of Eurogroup today," the outgoing chairman Mario Centeno of Portugal said on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 22:37 IST
Spain, Ireland, Luxembourg vie for Eurogroup leadership
Representative Image Image Credit:

Finance ministers of Spain, Ireland and Luxembourg are in the running to chair meetings of the powerful Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, with euro zone officials saying it is likely to be a close race between the Spanish and Irish contenders.

The chairman sets the agenda at monthly meetings of finance ministers of the 19 countries sharing the euro and works out compromises on key policies. He or she will be instrumental to economic recovery policies after the coronavirus crisis. The Eurogroup president also chairs the board of the euro zone bailout fund which saved Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, and Cyprus from bankruptcy during the sovereign debt crisis.

The job is for 2 1/2 years, a term that can be renewed. On July 9th euro zone finance ministers will choose between Nadia Calvino of Spain, Pascal Donohoe of Ireland, and Pierre Gramegna of Luxembourg -- the three ministers put forward by their respective governments by Thursday's deadline.

"This excellent pool of candidates shows the relevance of Eurogroup today," the outgoing chairman Mario Centeno of Portugal said on Twitter. The successful candidate must get the support of at least 10 out of the 19 finance ministers around the table. Each country has one vote, so the voice of the biggest, Germany, counts the same as that of the smallest, Malta.

The job is part of the broader horse-trading of top posts in the EU that seeks to keep a balance between positions taken up by centre-right and centre-left parties, the north, and the south, east, and west as well as large and small EU countries. Calvino, 51, is a technocrat, economist, and former head of the European Commission's community budget who also serves as a deputy prime minister in Spain's minority left-wing coalition.

Centre-right Donohoe, 45, is valued for his experience and seen as a "bridge builder", but his candidacy could be complicated by Friday's vote by his Fine Gael and two other Irish parties on a new government deal following an inconclusive February election. A 'no' vote by either party could trigger new elections. ALLEGIANCES

Brussels officials said that while the Spaniard now appeared to have more support than the Irishman, much depended on whether the centre-right European People's Party, which has the majority in the Eurogroup, would require all centre-right ministers to vote for one of their own -- Donohoe. "Calvino is highly competent ... It makes sense to have the Eurogroup chair come from the south ... Last but not least, she is a woman, and it's about time to break also this glass ceiling," one senior euro zone official said.

But others said smaller countries might not want to vote for someone from a large country like Spain, especially given that Madrid was likely to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the EU's recovery plan.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana not inking any new deal with Chinese firms: Khattar

The Haryana government is not signing any new business pact with Chinese firms and recently canceled tenders for two power projects worth Rs 750 crore in which they were the lowest bidders, Chief Minister M L Khattar said on Thursday. As fa...

Start-up unveils new EV truck at former GM Ohio auto plant

Lordstown Motors Corp unveiled its future electric pickup truck at an event on Thursday as the startup seeks to begin producing vehicles at a former General Motors factory in northeastern Ohio. Lordstown Motors, which hopes to start deliver...

US health officials believe 20M Americans have had virus

US officials believe as many as 20 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus, suggesting millions had the virus and never knew it. Thats nearly 10 times as many infections as the 2.3 million cases that have been confirmed and comes ...

U.S. watchdog finds flaws in virus testing data, chews out Transport Dept, SBA

A U.S. government watchdog gave a blunt review of the shortcomings in the governments response to the pandemic on Thursday that included the sending of nearly 1.4 billion to deceased Americans, and the collection of incomplete and inconsist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020