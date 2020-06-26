Left Menu
Pune Customs seizes ganja, charas worth 2.10 crore; four persons detained

Pune Customs seized 868 kg of 'Ganja' and 7.5 kg of 'Charas' in an operation on Wednesday. The narcotic drugs are valued at Rs 2.10 crore.

Pune Customs detains 4 persons carrying 868 kg of 'Ganja' and 7.5 kg of 'Charas'.. Image Credit: ANI

Pune Customs seized 868 kg of 'Ganja' and 7.5 kg of 'Charas' in an operation on Wednesday. The narcotic drugs are valued at Rs 2.10 crore An official release on Thursday said that four persons, who were in two vehicles, have been detained.

The release said that Narcotics Cell of Pune Customs had received input regarding trafficking of narcotic drugs from remote locations of Andhra Pradesh to various locations in Maharashtra. Based on the information, officers kept surveillance on the Naldurg- Solapur Road. Customs officers followed the suspicious vehicles and intercepted them in Pune. Upon rigorous search of the vehicles, it was found that Ganja had been concealed in the cavity created on the roof of the vehicles. The officers also recovered charas from one of the two vehicles. (ANI)

