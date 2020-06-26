Left Menu
Development News Edition

China has occupied Indian territory in Ladakh, how will Modi govt take back our land: Sonia Gandhi asks Centre

Targetting the BJP-led Central government over the border stand-off with China, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Friday said that the Chinese army has occupied Indian territory in Ladakh and asked "how will the Modi government take back our land".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 15:22 IST
China has occupied Indian territory in Ladakh, how will Modi govt take back our land: Sonia Gandhi asks Centre
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi in a video message on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Targetting the BJP-led Central government over the border stand-off with China, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Friday said that the Chinese army has occupied Indian territory in Ladakh and asked "how will the Modi government take back our land". She further reiterated that the Centre cannot back away from its responsibilities.

"The Chinese army has occupied Indian territory in Ladakh. How will Modi government take back our land? Today, people are standing beside the army and our soldiers. The government should give full support to the army. This is true patriotism," she added. Gandhi, in a video message on 'Shaheedon Ko Salaam Divas', said that the Central government should extend full support to the Indian armed forces.

"Today, when there is a crisis at the Indo-China border, the Central government cannot back away from its responsibilities. The Prime Minister said that there is no incursion on Indian territory. However, Defence Minister and Foreign Minister have repeatedly mentioned Chinese incursion," the Congress interim chief said. This comes days after 20 Indian Army personnel lost their lives in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan valley.

"Generals of our army, defence experts, and news outlets have confirmed Chinese incursion in our territory. If what Prime Minister Modi is saying is true, how did 20 Indian Army personnel lose their lives?" she asked. The Congress leader said that the Congress and the people of India are observing 'Shaheedon Ko Salaam Divas' to pay their respect and tribute to the martyrs.

"Twenty of our soldiers were martyred while trying to prevent Chinese incursion in Ladakh's Galwan valley. The country will always be indebted to their service. We are proud of our soldiers and the army. We are safe because our army secures the country by putting their lives at stake," she said. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 to launch in India soon: Expected date, price

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4s highly anticipated successor, the Mi Smart Band 5, was launched earlier this month in mainland China. Now, the product with the model number XMSH10HM has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards BIS website whi...

Japan has more than 100 new coronavirus cases for first time since May 9 - Kyodo

Japan on Friday recorded more than 100 new coronavirus infections for the first time since May 9, hitting its highest daily total since it eased a lockdown that had closed bars, cinemas and other public venues, Kyodo News reported.Japan las...

Australian politician's home, office raided in foreign interference probe

Australias federal police and intelligence agency raided the home and parliamentary office of a New South Wales state politician on Friday in an investigation Prime Minister Scott Morrison has linked to foreign interference. State Labor Par...

Get addicted to football, not to drugs: Vijayan

Legendary footballer I M Vijayan on Friday urged the countrys youngsters to get addicted to football, not to drugs. The former captain, in his message on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, said ins...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020