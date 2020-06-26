Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Timeline: Threats and stalemate one year after Trump last met North Korea's Kim

Nearly one year after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last met, North Korea has returned to conducting short-range missile tests and issuing harsh rhetoric, while Washington shows little interest in easing sanctions. The two leaders' last meeting - at the Demilitarised Zone between the two Koreas - did little to break the deadlock in denuclearisation talks. British PM Johnson says: don't take too many liberties with COVID guidance

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday people in some parts of the world had taken too many liberties with COVID-19 guidance and that young people should understand that they could spread the deadly virus. "If you look at what is happening elsewhere in the world, where people have been coming out of lockdown, I'm afraid what you're also seeing is people taking too many liberties with the guidance, mingling too much, not observing social distancing," Johnson said. "You've got really serious spikes." Amid pandemic, SE Asian nations warn of 'alarming' South China Sea incidents

Vietnam and the Philippines warned of growing insecurity in Southeast Asia at a regional summit on Friday amid concerns that China was stepping up its activity in the disputed South China Sea during the coronavirus pandemic. Both Hanoi and Manila lodged protests with China in April after Beijing unilaterally declared the creation of new administrative districts on islands in the troubled waterways to which Vietnam and the Philippines also have competing claims. Teenager who threw French boy from London art gallery roof jailed for 15 years

An autistic British teenager who threw a six-year-old French boy from a 10th-floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery in London with the intention of killing him was jailed for 15 years on Friday and told he might never be freed. Jonty Bravery, who was 17 at the time of the incident and told police he carried out the act because he wanted to be on the television news, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder last December. Car crashes deadlier as drivers speed during lockdowns

Coronavirus lockdowns led to huge reductions in traffic and fewer car crashes this spring, but as drivers sped up on quieter roads, the collisions became deadlier in several cities, a Reuters analysis shows. In New York City, the ratio of fatal crashes to all collisions rose 167% in April from a year ago. The increase was 292% in Chicago and 65% in Boston. Across the ocean, in Madrid, Spain, the rate of fatal collisions was 470% higher. Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong says he will be 'prime target' of new security law

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong believes he will be a "prime target" of Beijing's move to impose national security legislation on the Chinese-ruled city that critics say will crush its much coveted freedoms. The law aims to tackle separatism, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, although it is unclear what activities would constitute such crimes and what the punishment would be. Argentine doctors eye tough weeks ahead as COVID-19 cases near peak

Argentine doctors and health officials are predicting that coronavirus cases will peak in coming weeks as the southern hemisphere winter sets in, straining hospital intensive care units after confirmed cases accelerated past 50,000. The South American nation, which outperformed many of its neighbors early on controlling the virus with a tough lockdown, has seen cases rise fivefold since mid-May with over 2,600 new cases on Thursday alone. The death toll stands at around 1,150. As lockdown eases, illegal raves take off across Europe

From the housing blocks of London to the beaches of Portugal, thousands of young people are holding illegal raves and parties across Europe, yearning for contact and bursting with energy after the solitude of the coronavirus lockdown. While many revellers are simply seeking some fun after months of bans on festivals, clubbing and parties, such mass gatherings have added to fears that a second deadly wave of infections could sweep across Europe. Exclusive: Support dips for Hong Kong democracy protests as national security law looms - poll

Support for year-long pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong has slipped, now getting the backing of a slim majority, as the city braces for the imposition of Beijing-drafted national security legislation, a survey conducted for Reuters showed. Protests escalated last June over a since-withdrawn bill that would have allowed extraditions of defendants to mainland China. They later morphed into a push for greater democracy, often involving violent clashes with the police. U.N. rights expert urges EU to punish any Israeli annexation in West Bank

A U.N. rights investigator urged the European Union on Friday to consider measures to prevent or punish any Israeli annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank, a few days after over 1,000 European lawmakers made a similar call. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres added his voice to the matter on Wednesday, calling on Israel to abandon annexations of settlements in the West Bank, warning this threatened any chance of negotiated peace with the Palestinians who seek statehood in the territory.