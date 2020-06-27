P Chidambaram shares satellite images of India-China border to target government

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday took to his social media to show satellite images of the India-China border to raise questions on the government's silence over the recent border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley. "Spot the differences between May 22 and June 22, 2020 on the INDIA-CHINA border," Chidambaram tweeted along with a satellite picture.

This comes a day after Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi targeted the BJP-led Central government over the border stand-off with China and said that the Chinese army has occupied Indian territory in Ladakh and asked "how will the Modi government take back our land". She had reiterated that the Centre cannot back away from its responsibilities. Days after a violent face-off between India and China in Galwan, the satellite images showed China diverting the course of Galwan river. After tweeting satellite images, which according to him clearly shows the change in India and China's position at the border areas, Chidambaram turned his focus to Bharatiya Janata Party's president J P Nadda.

"Mr Nadda, come to terms with reality, don't live in the past that is distorted by your half-truths. Please answer our questions on Chinese intrusion into Indian territory," the former finance minister tweeted. In subsequent tweets, Chidambaram said: "Suppose RGF returns the Rs 20 lakh, will PM Modi assure the country that China will vacate its transgression and restore status quo ante?" he asked.

"BJP President Mr Nadda specialises in speaking half-truths. My colleague Mr Randeep Surjewala exposed his half-truths yesterday." This comes in response to the allegations by the BJP chief made on Friday in the wake of the Opposition raising questions on the government's position over the standoff with China at the LAC. Taking to Twitter, Nadda had shared details of 'Partner Organisation and Donors Year 2005-2006' and 'Partner Organisation and Donors Year 2007-2008', which shows that PMNRF donated funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF). (ANI)