Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in Delhi HC seeks direction to Tihar Jail authorities to set up web link for legal 'mulakats'

A PIL has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking directions to Tihar Jail authorities to set up a web link for conducting regular 'legal mulakats' telephonically or through video conference to ensure access to justice to the inmates.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 23:09 IST
Plea in Delhi HC seeks direction to Tihar Jail authorities to set up web link for legal 'mulakats'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A PIL has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking directions to Tihar Jail authorities to set up a web link for conducting regular 'legal mulakats' telephonically or through video conference to ensure access to justice to the inmates. Petitioner, Advocate Sarthak Maggon, seeks directions to Tihar Jail authorities to set up a web link for legal 'mulakats'.

Plea seeks quashing of order dated March 25 which suspended the physical legal mulakats. It stated that thereafter telephonic legal mulakats were to be set up. However, no such telephone set up has been provided so far. Petition states that, this has led to delays in both access and administration of justice because both the advocates and inmates are struggling to establish connection for the purposes of seeking appropriate remedies applicable under law thereby jeopardising their innate right to personal liberty.

It added that setting up legal 'mulakat' through the establishment of a web link open to registration by advocates shall prove to be a quantum leap in the simplification and accessibility to justice by protecting the rights of the inmates to engage appropriate legal counsel to represent the remedies available in accordance with due process. The petition will be heard on June 29 by the Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan. (ANI)

TRENDING

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Princeton to drop Woodrow Wilson's name from school

Princeton University is renaming its public policy school and Wilson College after concluding that U.S. President Woodrow Wilsons racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake.Announcing the move on Saturday, Princeton Uni...

Under Armour to discontinue record apparel partnership with UCLA

Athletic apparel maker Under Armour said on Saturday it will discontinue its partnership with UCLA - a 15-year, 280 million accords announced in 2016 that was billed as the largest apparel deal in the history of the American collegiate spor...

Golf-Todd charges into lead with 61 at Travelers

Brendon Todd drilled nine birdies and carded a career low nine-under 61 to take a two-stroke lead in the third round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut on Saturday. Todds error-free round positioned him atop the leaderbo...

3 drug traffickers injured in police firing, 300-kg cannabis seized in Gr Noida

Three men allegedly transporting 300 kg of cannabis were injured in an encounter with police in Greater Noida on Saturday night, officials said. The men were intercepted near the Eastern Peripheral Expressway under the Jarcha police station...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020