Plea in Delhi HC seeks direction to Tihar Jail authorities to set up web link for legal 'mulakats'

A PIL has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking directions to Tihar Jail authorities to set up a web link for conducting regular 'legal mulakats' telephonically or through video conference to ensure access to justice to the inmates. Petitioner, Advocate Sarthak Maggon, seeks directions to Tihar Jail authorities to set up a web link for legal 'mulakats'.

Plea seeks quashing of order dated March 25 which suspended the physical legal mulakats. It stated that thereafter telephonic legal mulakats were to be set up. However, no such telephone set up has been provided so far. Petition states that, this has led to delays in both access and administration of justice because both the advocates and inmates are struggling to establish connection for the purposes of seeking appropriate remedies applicable under law thereby jeopardising their innate right to personal liberty.

It added that setting up legal 'mulakat' through the establishment of a web link open to registration by advocates shall prove to be a quantum leap in the simplification and accessibility to justice by protecting the rights of the inmates to engage appropriate legal counsel to represent the remedies available in accordance with due process. The petition will be heard on June 29 by the Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan. (ANI)