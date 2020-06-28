PM Narendra Modi shares inspirational stories of villagers, migrant workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday shared the details of how locals and migrant workers have helped one another and cared for the environment as well during the coronavirus pandemic. "Every month, we come across stories in the news that touch our hearts. They remind us how every Indian is earnestly ready to help one another, to the best extent possible, according to one's capacity," the Prime Minister said in the 66th edition of his monthly radio programme.

"I got an opportunity to read one such inspiring story from Arunachal Pradesh. Mirem village of Siang district attempted a unique feat, that has become an inspiration for India. Many people from this village work outside. The villagers saw that these people are returning to the village during the coronavirus pandemic. So the villagers arranged for quarantine facilities," the Prime Minister said. "The villagers made 14 temporary huts and decided that when migrants come back they will stay there in quarantine. These were equipped with toilets, water, electricity, including essential items for daily needs. It is not surprising that this awareness and collective effort on the part of village folk of Mirem attracted widespread attention and accolades," the Prime Minister said.

He also read 'shloka', which is translated in English as, "Just like camphor does not abandon its fragrance even while burning in fire, the virtuous do not forsake their qualities or their true nature while facing a disaster." "Today, the labour force of our country, our worker brethren are an embodiment of this mantra. You can witness for yourself - these days there are so many stories of our migrant workers who have become a source of inspiration for the entire country," he added.

"The migrant workers who returned to the village of Barabanki, in Uttar Pradesh took an initiative to return the Kalyani river to its natural form. Upon witnessing this resolve, the farmers and other people from nearby areas also helped them," the Prime Minister said. "After turning to their respective villages, whilst spending their mandatory time in isolation or quarantine centres, the manner in which our workers have used their potential to bring about a change in their surroundings, it is incredible. But, friends, there are many such stories from lakhs of villages in our country, which still have not reached us," he added. (ANI)