Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Narendra Modi shares inspirational stories of villagers, migrant workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday shared the details of how locals and migrant workers have helped one another and cared for the environment as well during the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 12:29 IST
PM Narendra Modi shares inspirational stories of villagers, migrant workers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday shared the details of how locals and migrant workers have helped one another and cared for the environment as well during the coronavirus pandemic. "Every month, we come across stories in the news that touch our hearts. They remind us how every Indian is earnestly ready to help one another, to the best extent possible, according to one's capacity," the Prime Minister said in the 66th edition of his monthly radio programme.

"I got an opportunity to read one such inspiring story from Arunachal Pradesh. Mirem village of Siang district attempted a unique feat, that has become an inspiration for India. Many people from this village work outside. The villagers saw that these people are returning to the village during the coronavirus pandemic. So the villagers arranged for quarantine facilities," the Prime Minister said. "The villagers made 14 temporary huts and decided that when migrants come back they will stay there in quarantine. These were equipped with toilets, water, electricity, including essential items for daily needs. It is not surprising that this awareness and collective effort on the part of village folk of Mirem attracted widespread attention and accolades," the Prime Minister said.

He also read 'shloka', which is translated in English as, "Just like camphor does not abandon its fragrance even while burning in fire, the virtuous do not forsake their qualities or their true nature while facing a disaster." "Today, the labour force of our country, our worker brethren are an embodiment of this mantra. You can witness for yourself - these days there are so many stories of our migrant workers who have become a source of inspiration for the entire country," he added.

"The migrant workers who returned to the village of Barabanki, in Uttar Pradesh took an initiative to return the Kalyani river to its natural form. Upon witnessing this resolve, the farmers and other people from nearby areas also helped them," the Prime Minister said. "After turning to their respective villages, whilst spending their mandatory time in isolation or quarantine centres, the manner in which our workers have used their potential to bring about a change in their surroundings, it is incredible. But, friends, there are many such stories from lakhs of villages in our country, which still have not reached us," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Govt approves additional Rs 1,691 cr for highway works in J&K, Uttarakhand for 2020-21

The government has approved an additional Rs 1,691 crore for highway works by the Border Roads Organisation BRO in Jammu Kashmir and Uttarakhand for 2020-21. Of this, Rs 1,351.10 crore has been sanctioned to BRO for road works in Jammu Ka...

Italy honours its virus dead with Bergamo concert

Italy is honouring its coronavirus dead with a Requiem concert performed in front of the cemetery in Bergamo, one of the hardest-hit provinces in the onetime epicentre of the European outbreak. President Sergio Mattarella, the 243 mayors of...

Shooting at California Walmart distribution center leaves two dead, four injured

A shooting at a Walmart distribution center in Red Bluff, California, killed at least two people and injured four others late on Saturday, officials said.The incident started around 330 pm Pacific Time, according to the office of the local ...

Robert Lewandowski is best centre-forward in the world, says Bayern Munich chairman

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said that Robert Lewandowski is the best centre-forward in the world. His remark came when Lewandowski scored a second-half penalty as Bayern thrashed Wolfsburg 4-0 to finish their league cam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020