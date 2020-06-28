Left Menu
Himachal Pradesh reports total 902 COVID-19 positive cases

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 902 including 367 active cases, 515 recoveries and seven deaths, said State Health Department.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 28-06-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 18:59 IST
COVID-19 Health Bulletin, Himachal Pradesh . Image Credit: ANI

As many as 38,394 people have completed observation period of surveillance while 18,425 people are currently under active surveillance.

With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 410 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and the cumulative toll reached 16,095 deaths. (ANI)

