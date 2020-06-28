Himachal Pradesh reports total 902 COVID-19 positive cases

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 902 including 367 active cases, 515 recoveries and seven deaths, said State Health Department.

As many as 38,394 people have completed observation period of surveillance while 18,425 people are currently under active surveillance.

With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 410 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and the cumulative toll reached 16,095 deaths. (ANI)