Police recover cash over Rs 50 lakh from clerk in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Police recovered cash worth over Rs 50 lakh at Dwarka bus station here, from a clerk of a jewellery shop in West Godavari district, said Visakhapatnam city police. The task force of police received information that the clerk was carrying a large amount of cash in the bag. On checking, police recovered the cash and seized it.

An amount of Rs 50 lakh and Rs 38,000 were allegedly recovered from the bag. However, the police seized the cash due to insufficient evidence as the motive for carrying so much cash was not known. The clerk was identified as Narasimha Rao, who worked for Praveen Kumar Jain, the owner of the jewellery shop in West Godavari district.

Two town police registered the case and investigating the matter further. (ANI)