Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump over killing of top general - Fars news

Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump over killing of top general - Fars newsReuters | Tehran | Updated: 29-06-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 17:26 IST
Iran has issued an arrest warrant for U.S. President Donald Trump and 35 others over the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani and has asked Interpol for help, Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said on Monday, according to the Fars news agency.
On Jan. 3, a U.S. drone strike in Iraq killed Soleimani, leader of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force. Washington blamed Soleimani for masterminding attacks by Iran-aligned militias on U.S. forces in the region.
ALSO READ
Turkish jets strike Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq - source
Turkish jets strike Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets strike Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq - source
Turkey says its jets struck Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq
UN team probing IS horrors urges Iraq to pass war crimes law