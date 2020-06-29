Shringla, French Secretary General in MFA discuss regional, global issues

Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Monday held video consultations with French Secretary General in Ministry of Foreign Affairs on multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries and discussed regional and global issues. They also discussed the response to COVID-19 pandemic.

"Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla held video consultations today with French Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs on our multi-faceted cooperation with France, exchanges on regional and global issues and COVID19 pandemic response," External Affairs Ministry fairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a tweet. India is likely to get around six fully-loaded Rafale fighter aircraft from France by July-end fitted with the long-range Meteor air-to-air missiles. (ANI)