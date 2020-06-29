Shringla, French Secretary General in MFA discuss regional, global issues
Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Monday held video consultations with French Secretary General in Ministry of Foreign Affairs on multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries and discussed regional and global issues.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 19:54 IST
Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Monday held video consultations with French Secretary General in Ministry of Foreign Affairs on multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries and discussed regional and global issues. They also discussed the response to COVID-19 pandemic.
"Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla held video consultations today with French Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs on our multi-faceted cooperation with France, exchanges on regional and global issues and COVID19 pandemic response," External Affairs Ministry fairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a tweet. India is likely to get around six fully-loaded Rafale fighter aircraft from France by July-end fitted with the long-range Meteor air-to-air missiles. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Anurag Srivastava
- France
- India
ALSO READ
Soccer-Beijing Guoan and French coach in long-distance relationship
French leader rejects racism but colonial statues to remain
Health News Roundup: French coronavirus 24-hour death toll under 30; AsraZebeca agrees to supply Europe with COVID-19 vaccine and more
French health minister: Worst of epidemic is behind us but virus not dead
French health minister: Worst of epidemic behind us, but virus not dead