White House to brief Democrats on Russia bounty reports on Tuesday

White House to brief Democrats on Russia bounty reports on TuesdayReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2020 03:21 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 02:58 IST
White House officials will brief a number of Democratic lawmakers on reports that Russian military intelligence offered militants bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan, a Democratic congressional aide said on Monday.
The aide to Representative Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, said the briefing would be held at the White House on Tuesday at 8 a.m. (1200 GMT).
