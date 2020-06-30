Andhra CM enquires about gas leak accident in Visakhapatnam factory

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the accident due to gas leakage at Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd at Visakhapatnam's Parawada. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement said that accident occurred due to leakage at 11.30 PM on Monday night. The factory was shut down immediately as a precautionary measure.

"The accident is confined to a department in which there is a reactor. There is no need to panic. The district collector has ordered an inquiry into the matter," read the statement. Chief Minister has ordered to provide the best medical treatment to those in the hospital.

Two workers have died and four are hospitalised following leakage of Benzimidazole gas at Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd in Visakhapatnam. (ANI)