Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan, Taiwan dismayed by China's new security law for Hong Kong

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen told reporters she was "very disappointed" by China's imposition of the law, which proved that the "one country, two systems" formula, which Beijing has suggested could be a basis for unification with the mainland, "was not feasible". "We hope Hong Kong people continue to adhere to the freedom, democracy and human rights that they cherish," said Tsai, who became in May the first government leader anywhere to pledge help for Hong Kong people spurred to leave.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-06-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 12:43 IST
Japan, Taiwan dismayed by China's new security law for Hong Kong
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Japan expressed concern and Taiwan voiced disappointment on Tuesday after China passed a national security law for Hong Kong that could bring about the starkest changes in the former British colony's way of life since it returned to Chinese rule. In Tokyo, top government officials called the legislation - approved by China's parliament earlier - "regrettable", saying it undermined credibility in the "one country, two systems" formula adopted at Hong Kong's 1997 handover from Britain to China to preserve its wide-ranging freedoms.

"We will continue to work with the countries involved to deal with this issue appropriately," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference. Japan will also communicate closely with the United States and China, as stable relations between the two global powers were vital for regional and global security, he said.

Later, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters he shared the "deep concern" of the international community and the people of Hong Kong over the measure. In Taipei, Taiwan's cabinet said in a statement the new law would "severely impact" freedom, democracy, and human rights in the Asian financial hub and Taiwan would continue to offer help to its people.

"The government strongly condemns it and reiterates its support for the people of Hong Kong as they strive for democracy and freedom," said cabinet spokesman Evian Ting. "The move severely impacts Hong Kong society's freedom, human rights, and stability."

Months of anti-government, pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong last year won widespread sympathy in democratic and Chinese-claimed Taiwan, which has welcomed people from Hong Kong who have moved to the island and expects more. Authorities in Beijing and Hong Kong have repeatedly said the legislation is aimed at a few "troublemakers" in Hong Kong and will not affect rights and freedoms, nor investor interests.

Nevertheless, Ting warned Taiwan people of "possible risks" when visiting Hong Kong in light of the legislation. He did not elaborate. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen told reporters she was "very disappointed" by China's imposition of the law, which proved that the "one country, two systems" formula, which Beijing has suggested could be a basis for unification with the mainland, "was not feasible".

"We hope Hong Kong people continue to adhere to the freedom, democracy, and human rights that they cherish," said Tsai, who became in May the first government leader anywhere to pledge help for Hong Kong people spurred to leave. On Wednesday, the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China, Taiwan is set to launch a dedicated office to help those thinking of fleeing.

Beijing denies stifling Hong Kong's freedoms and has condemned Tsai's offer.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Tuticorin SP shunted out, put on 'compulsory wait'

The Superintendent of Police of Tuticorin, where a father-son duo died after being allegedly thrashed by the police last week, was on Tuesday shunted out of the district and placed under compulsory wait by the Tamil Nadu government. Arun Ba...

Britain locks down city of Leicester after COVID-19 flare-up

Britain has imposed a stringent lockdown on the English city of Leicester following a local flare-up of the novel coronavirus just as Prime Minister Boris Johnson attempts to nudge the United Kingdom back to normality. The United Kingdom ha...

Pompeo calls Taliban leader amid Russian bounty scandal

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called and spoken with the Talibans chief negotiator, a spokesman for the insurgents said Tuesday, amid a raging controversy in Washington over when President Donald Trump was told about US intelligence...

United States not on EU's 'safe' travel list, diplomats say

The United States is not on a safe list of destinations for non-essential travel due to being unveiled by European Union governments later on Tuesday, three diplomats said. The 27-member bloc is expected to give outline approval to leisure ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020