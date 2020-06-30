Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt hotel woman employee in Andhra assaulted by colleague for asking him to wear mask

The woman employee of a government hotel, who was assaulted by her colleague in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, had asked him to wear a mask, stated the police complaint in the matter.

ANI | Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 30-06-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 17:01 IST
Govt hotel woman employee in Andhra assaulted by colleague for asking him to wear mask
Man assaulting a female colleague following verbal spat in a govt hotel in Andhra's Nellore. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The woman employee of a government hotel, who was assaulted by her colleague in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, had asked him to wear a mask, stated the police complaint in the matter. According to the complaint, the accused had an enmity with the woman.

The man, identified as C Bhaskar, was arrested by the police and a case has been registered against him in the matter based on the complaint filed by the woman. The accused is a deputy manager while the victim is a senior assistant at the same hotel. The hotel falls under Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department's jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang condemned the incident and said that crime against women is unacceptable. "We condemn the Nellore incident and action has been taken against the accused for manhandling the lady official. Nellore police have booked the case as soon as they got to know about the incident," Sawang said on Tuesday.

The DGP also praised Nellore Police for taking quick action and directed Disha police station to ensure that the investigations in the matter completed within one week. The incident that took place on June 27 was captured in a CCTV camera installed at the premises, in which a man can be seen dragging a woman out of her chair and assaulting her, first with his hand and later with a stick, while others tried to stop him. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Goodbye Dubai: Photographer captures laid-off expat families as they leave

Louisa Sumagui and her family wanted a final momento of their 12 years in Dubai before returning to Australia after losing jobs in the tourism industry due to the coronavirus pandemic. The moment was captured for Sumagui, her husband and tw...

South Africa's recession deepens in first quarter as mining plummets

South Africas recession deepened in the first quarter of 2020, with official data on Tuesday showing that gross domestic product contracted 2 from the previous three months, led by declines in mining and manufacturing. The economy was alrea...

Sports Ministry seeks HC consent to grant provisional recognition to 57 Federations

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking its consent to give annual recognition provisionally till September 30 to 54 National Sports Federations NSF. The ministrys application, which is likel...

J&K prisons dept to help inmates deal with insomnia

The Jammu and Kashmir prisons department is planning to conduct Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia CBT-I across all jails in the union territory to help the inmates overcome issues related to attitude and behaviour before their relea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020