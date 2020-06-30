Govt hotel woman employee in Andhra assaulted by colleague for asking him to wear mask

The woman employee of a government hotel, who was assaulted by her colleague in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, had asked him to wear a mask, stated the police complaint in the matter. According to the complaint, the accused had an enmity with the woman.

The man, identified as C Bhaskar, was arrested by the police and a case has been registered against him in the matter based on the complaint filed by the woman. The accused is a deputy manager while the victim is a senior assistant at the same hotel. The hotel falls under Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department's jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang condemned the incident and said that crime against women is unacceptable. "We condemn the Nellore incident and action has been taken against the accused for manhandling the lady official. Nellore police have booked the case as soon as they got to know about the incident," Sawang said on Tuesday.

The DGP also praised Nellore Police for taking quick action and directed Disha police station to ensure that the investigations in the matter completed within one week. The incident that took place on June 27 was captured in a CCTV camera installed at the premises, in which a man can be seen dragging a woman out of her chair and assaulting her, first with his hand and later with a stick, while others tried to stop him. (ANI)