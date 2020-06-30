Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong's sweeping security law paves way for more authoritarian era

Also likely to unnerve pro-democracy activists and Western governments is a prison term of up to life for the crime of colluding with foreign forces. China's central government will exercise jurisdiction over the enforcement of the national security legislation and it will trump Hong Kong law in the event of a conflict, according to the law, confirming draft details released this month.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 30-06-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 21:21 IST
Hong Kong's sweeping security law paves way for more authoritarian era
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Beijing unveiled the national security law it is imposing on Hong Kong on Tuesday, punishing crimes of secession and sedition with up to life in prison and stoking concern it heralds a more authoritarian era for China's most freewheeling city. Particulars of the law are expected to ratchet up tensions with the United States, Britain and other Western governments amid fears it will crush freedoms in the global financial hub.

The much-anticipated law took effect from 1500 GMT on June 30, an hour before the 23rd anniversary of the handover of the former British colony to Chinese rule in 1997. Also likely to unnerve pro-democracy activists and Western governments is a prison term of up to life for the crime of colluding with foreign forces.

China's central government will exercise jurisdiction over the enforcement of the national security legislation and it will trump Hong Kong law in the event of a conflict, according to the law, confirming draft details released this month. Beijing had kept full details of the law shrouded in secrecy and even Hong Kong's Beijing-backed leader, Carrie Lam, said she was not privy to the draft despite her insisting most people had no reason to worry.

Critics of the law, which was not made public until after it was passed, have slammed the lack of transparency up to the moment it was unveiled and the speed at which it was pushed through. China's government says the law is necessary to tackle secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces following anti-government protests that escalated in June last year and plunged the city into its biggest crisis in decades.

Authorities in mainland China and Hong Kong have repeatedly blamed "foreign forces" for fomenting the unrest. Some pro-Beijing officials have described the national security law as Hong Kong's "second return" after authorities failed to tame the city politically after its handover from British rule on July 1, 1997.

Officials in Beijing and Hong Kong have tried to ease concerns about the law, saying it will not erode the city's high degree of autonomy promised for 50 years under a "one country, two systems" formula that guarantees freedoms not seen on the mainland. The law comes on the eve of the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover, when protesters traditionally take to the streets to air grievances over everything from high property prices to mainland interference in the city. Authorities banned the annual rally this year, citing coronavirus.

Opposition politicians and critics say the legislation will crush the city's freedoms and is the most significant move ever by Beijing in a sustained and concerted campaign to assert its authority over Hong Kong and bring it to heel.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

'We won't stop here': Sadio Mane promises ruthlessness after Premier League win

Liverpools Sadio Mane has promised ruthlessness after the side managed to secure the Premier League after a span of thirty years. Liverpool managed to secure the Premier League title last week as Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1.With th...

COVID-19: CRPF urges recovered personnel to donate plasma, save lives

The Central Reserve Police Force CRPF has urged its personnel who have recovered from coronavirus to be good samaritans and donate their blood plasma to save lives of others infected persons, officials said on Tuesday. CRPF Director General...

Fivetran raises $100 mn in funding led by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst

US-based tech firm Fivetran on Tuesday said it has raised USD 100 million in funding, led by Andreessen Horowitz a16z and General Catalyst. The series C round also saw participation from existing investors, CEAS Investments and Matrix Partn...

Samsung launches Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Buds+ BTS editions in India

Samsung on Tuesday announced the launch of the BTS editions of Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Buds in India. Whats special about both the editions is that they carry the iconic purple heart design and logo of BTS, a popular South Korean boy band.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020