Hong Kong police warn of arrest over displays of pro-independence material

Hong Kong police warn of arrest over displays of pro-independence materialReuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 01-07-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 10:16 IST
Hong Kong activists who display pro-independence material face arrest and prosecution under a new national security law, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.
The complex law took effect at 11 p.m. (1500 GMT) on Tuesday, giving the financial hub's 7.5 million people no time to digest it.
Beijing says Hong Kong is an inalienable part of China and calls for independence are anathema to its ruling Communist Party.
