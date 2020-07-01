Left Menu
Development News Edition

FBI, Justice Department probing death of Black man in encounter with Colorado police

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 10:19 IST
FBI, Justice Department probing death of Black man in encounter with Colorado police

Federal law enforcement authorities said on Tuesday a civil rights investigation is underway into the death in 2019 of an unarmed Black man in Colorado after police applied a chokehold to him and he was sedated by paramedics. The federal probe was launched last year into the death of Elijah McClain, 23, who went into cardiac arrest and died days after the encounter in the Denver suburb of Aurora, according to a joint statement from the Justice Department's civil rights division, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney for Colorado.

The agencies said releasing the existence of an ongoing investigation is done only when it is in "the best interest of the public and public safety.” “Recent attention on the death of Elijah McClain warrants such disclosure,” the agencies said.

An Aurora police representative said they would have no comment while the federal investigation was ongoing. McClain was approached by three officers from the Aurora, Colorado police department on Aug. 24, 2019 on a report of a suspicious man walking along a street in the suburb.

Police subdued him, even though he was not suspected of committing a crime, and applied a carotid neck hold on him as McClain said repeatedly that he could not breathe, according to audio recordings released by police. Paramedics then injected him with ketamine. McClain lapsed into a coma and died days later.

A local district attorney declined to file charges against police or the paramedics, citing an inconclusive autopsy. Governor Jared Polis last week appointed a special prosecutor to review the case, and an internal affairs investigation has been launched into three officers who took photographs of themselves at the scene.

An attorney for the McClain family, Mari Newman, said a civil rights investigation “was long overdue.”

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

PM greets V-P Naidu on birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on his 71st birthday, wishing him a long and healthy lifeBirthday wishes to our energetic Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Garu. May he lead a long and healthy...

TIMELINE-The long bumpy road from NAFTA to USMCA

After a long, arduous road the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement USMCA took effect on Wednesday, replacing its predecessor, the quarter-century-old North American Free Trade Agreement NAFTA. The new trade pacts implementation comes as the ...

More than 1,900 Mizos have lost jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic: Official

More than 1,900 people who have returned to Mizoram from different parts of the country, have lost their jobs due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, an official of the Mizoram Youth Commission MYC, said. More than 1,900 returnees have lo...

Former union minister Beni Prasad Verma's son succumbs to COVID-19

Dinesh, the son of late former union minister Beni Prasad Verma succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Tuesday.Dinesh 40 had tested positive for the infection a few days back in Lucknow. Thereafter, he was shifted to Delhi for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020