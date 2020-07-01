PIL for display of country of origin on products sold on e-commerce sites: HC seeks Centre's stand
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre on a plea seeking directions to it to ensure that the name of the manufacturing country is displayed on products being sold on e-commerce sites. Therefore, it was essential that the country of origin is displayed on products being sold on e-commerce platforms, the petition has said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 11:13 IST
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre on a plea seeking directions to it to ensure that the name of the manufacturing country is displayed on products being sold on e-commerce sites. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Centre and e-commerce platforms Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal seeking their stand on the plea by July 22.
The Central government's standing counsel Ajay Digpaul accepted notice on behalf of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs. The plea by a lawyer has sought implementation of the Legal Metrology Act 2009 and the rules framed under it which mandate that country of origin has to be displayed on products being sold on e-commerce websites. The petition has claimed that the mandate was not being enforced with respect to e-commerce entities.
It has contended that enforcement of the mandate was important in the current scenario when citizens intend to comply with the central government's appeal to promote and purchase Indian goods and not from some neighbouring countries. Therefore, it was essential that the country of origin is displayed on products being sold on e-commerce platforms, the petition has said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi High Court
- DN Patel
- Amazon
- Ministry of Consumer Affairs
- Flipkart
- Indian
ALSO READ
Amazon orders new autism comedy series from writer Jason Katims
Amazon to use AI tech in its warehouses to enforce social distancing
Amazon deploys AI-based tech to maintain social distancing at its facilities
Some Amazon villagers eschew drugs for COVID-19, take 'toothache plant' herbal tea
Amazon to use AI tech in its warehouses to enforce social distancing