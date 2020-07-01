Kerala HC directs Palakkad Police to inquire into alleged assault of 3 accused by forest officials

The Kerala High Court has directed Palakkad Police to conduct an inquiry about whether three men, accused of possessing wild meat, were allegedly assaulted by forest officials despite being granting anticipatory bail by the court. A bench of Justice PV Kunhikrishnan issued the order on Tuesday after considering a plea filed by the accused persons, who were granted anticipatory bail by the court on May 6.

A case was registered against the three after remains of wild meat and utensils were recovered from their possession when a forest range officer's party was patrolling along the Cherumba hill range in Palakkad district on April 1. The petitioners' counsel informed the court that when his clients appeared before the forest officials at Mukkali in Attappady on May 14, as directed by the high court, they were manhandled.

Medical certificates of the three were also produced before the court to substantiate the allegation. Earlier, Kerala High Court had granted anticipatory bail to the three persons after considering their contentions that they were implicated on the basis of statements by some neighbours, who were on inimical terms with them. (ANI)