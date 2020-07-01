Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Pakistan exchange lists of civilian prisoners, fishermen

India and Pakistan on Wednesday exchanged lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody in keeping with the provisions of the 2008 Agreement under which such lists are shared every year on January 1 and July 1.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 18:56 IST
India, Pakistan exchange lists of civilian prisoners, fishermen
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India and Pakistan on Wednesday exchanged lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody in keeping with the provisions of the 2008 Agreement under which such lists are shared every year on January 1 and July 1. The lists were exchanged simultaneously through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad.

India handed over lists of 265 Pakistan civilian prisoners and 97 fishermen in its custody to Pakistan. Pakistan shared lists of 54 civilian prisoners and 270 fishermen in its custody, who are Indians or believed-to-be Indians, External Affairs Ministry said in a release. The government called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel and fishermen, along with their boats, from Pakistan's custody.

In this context, Pakistan was asked to expedite the release and repatriation of seven Indian civilian prisoners and 106 Indian fishermen to India whose nationality has been confirmed and conveyed to Pakistan. In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to Indian fishermen and 18 believed-to-be Indian civilian prisoners who are in Pakistan's custody.

The Indian Government has also called upon Pakistan to expedite the grant of visas to the members of the medical experts' team and facilitate their visit to Pakistan to assess the mental condition of believed-to-be Indian prisoners of unsound mind, lodged in different jails of Pakistan and to organise an early visit of the Joint Judicial Committee to Pakistan. The government also called upon Pakistan to organise an early visit of four-member team to Karachi in connection with release and repatriation of Indian fishing boats.

The release said India remains committed to addressing, on priority, all humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other's country. In this context, India has also urged Pakistan to expedite necessary action at its end to confirm the nationality status of 88 Pakistan prisoners, including fishermen, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation by Pakistan. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

More than 40,000 people forcefully evicted in East Africa during coronavirus crisis

More than 40,000 people across East Africa have been forcibly evicted from their homes since March, putting them at risk of contracting the new coronavirus, said charities on Wednesday, calling for a moratorium on all evictions during the p...

RupeeCircle to facilitate interest-free loans to alumni of 3 IITs

Mahindra Finance-backed peer-to-peer P2P lending firm RupeeCircle on Wednesday said it has launched a interest-free personal loan programme to help start-up employees meet their funding needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. P2P lending platform...

Naxal commander injured in encounter in C garh; detained

A Naxal commander, carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, was injured in an encounter with security forces in a forest in Chhattisgarhs Rajnandgaon district and subsequently detained, police said on Wednesday. Firearms, including an AK...

Give back money received in PM CARES Fund from Chinese sources: RJD MP Manoj Jha

RJD MP Manoj Jha on Wednesday said that donations received in PM Cares Fund from any Chinese source should be returned back. He said that banning Chinese apps is only symbolism.I think it is only symbolism. If we want to give a message then...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020