Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukraine central bank chief abruptly resigns, citing political pressure

If the resignation is accepted by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the decision could derail a $5 billion loan programme that Ukraine agreed last month with the International Monetary Fund to fight a sharp economic slump, which is conditional on the central bank staying free of political meddling. The IMF and Zelenskiy's office did not immediately comment.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 01:04 IST
Ukraine central bank chief abruptly resigns, citing political pressure

Ukraine's Central Bank Governor Yakiv Smoliy unexpectedly submitted his resignation on Wednesday, citing "systematic political pressure" on the bank's activities and attempts to curb its independence. If the resignation is accepted by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the decision could derail a $5 billion loan programme that Ukraine agreed last month with the International Monetary Fund to fight a sharp economic slump, which is conditional on the central bank staying free of political meddling.

The IMF and Zelenskiy's office did not immediately comment. Under Smoliy's leadership, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has kept its reputation among investors as a respected institution that brought down inflation to single digits while resisting calls for faster interest rate cuts.

Ukraine's economy is expected to contract by around 5% this year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The central bank board in a separate statement said it would continue working to preserve macro-financial stability. The central bank has previously complained of being subjected to pressure, including over its decision in 2016 to nationalise Ukraine's largest lender, PrivatBank, which was formerly co-owned by a backer of Zelenskiy.

"I've submitted my resignation appeal to the President. This decision has been taken as an answer to systematic political pressure that denied fulfillment of my duties as the Governor," Smoliy wrote on Twitter. "Let it be a warning for attempts to undermine institutional independence of the central bank."

Smoliy submitting his resignation came on the same day as Ukraine raised $1.75 billion in new Eurobond issuance, on the back of securing the IMF deal. It must first be accepted by Zelenskiy and then approved by parliament. "The NBU is the most trusted institution amongst foreign institutional investors. Terrible news for Ukraine," said Timothy Ash at Blue Bay Asset Management. "The future of the IMF programme must be in doubt. Who succeeds Smoliy will be critical".

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Surviving core of ill-fated Jupiter-like planet spotted near distant star

A rocky planet 39 times as massive as Earth has been spotted orbiting a distant star at breakneck speed, with astronomers concluding it may be the surviving core of a planet once perhaps larger than Jupiter that was stripped of its gaseous ...

Brazil to test Sinovac's potential vaccine against COVID-19 in six states

A potential coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac will be tested in Brazil by 12 research centers in six Brazilian states, the governor of Sao Paulo state, Joao Doria, said on Wednesday, adding the trials still need to be approved...

Months later, U.N. Security Council backs call for coronavirus truce

The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday finally backed U.N. chief Antonio Guterres March 23 call for a global truce amid the coronavirus pandemic, adopting a resolution after months of talks to win a compromise between the United States and ...

Soccer-Fans break distancing rules at Bulgarian Cup final

Thousands of fans broke social distancing rules in the stands as Lokomotiv Plovdiv beat CSKA Sofia 5-3 on penalties on Wednesday to win the Bulgarian Cup for a second consecutive year. The Balkan countrys government allowed 12,000 spectator...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020